Technocrooks: Social Media Is NOT What You Think!

Angeline Marie discusses information from Susan Bradford's book, Taking Back America--regarding the social media puppets, who is behind them, where they get funding, and what they really do with your information.
Check out my book at:
https://www.soullesssocietybook.com/
Sources:
SusanBradford.org
Taking Back America by Susan Bradford
Leader Technologies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.