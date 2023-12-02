Create New Account
Technocrooks: Social Media Is NOT What You Think!
Truth Seekers Radio Show
Published 14 hours ago

Angeline Marie discusses information from Susan Bradford's book, Taking Back America--regarding the social media puppets, who is behind them, where they get funding, and what they really do with your information.

Check out my book at:

https://www.soullesssocietybook.com/


Sources:

SusanBradford.org

Taking Back America by Susan Bradford


Leader Technologies

https://www.leader.com/companyinformation.htm

censorshipsocial mediaciagovernmenttechnocracysocial credit score

