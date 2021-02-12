Dying infant rapidly recovers with The Universal Antidote. His mother tells the story.

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Doctors had failed to determine what was causing the respiratory failure of Janika's infant son. Multiple hospitalizations and dozens of treatments had failed to improve his condition. The doctors told Janika to prepare for the worst. She then determined that if she did not take her son's health into her own hands he would not survive. That is when she discovered the simple yet powerful Universal Antidote that recovered her son in 4 days. Janika tells the entire story.