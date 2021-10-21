WEF Genomic Vaccines Oct 20th Vid 10 Years of Emerging Tech Robin Shattock World Economic Forum

WEF Genomic Vaccines Oct 20th Vid 10 Years of Emerging Tech Robin Shattock World Economic ForumWorld Economic ForumWEF Genomic Vaccines Oct 20th 10 Years of Emerging TechIn Episode 2, Robin Shattock, Chair of Mucosal Infection and Immunity at Imperial College London shares his insights on genomic vaccines, which made it onto the 2017 list of Top 10 Emerging Technologies.This year the World Economic Forum and Scientific American are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Top 10 Emerging Technologies Report. Over the past nine years, experts have made predictions about the emerging technologies expected to have major social, economic and environmental impacts worldwide. But how well did these technologies end up performing, and how will they impact our lives in the years ahead?In the run up to the 2021 report launch on 16 November, we look back at some of the technologies from the past nine reports with the help of leading experts and ask: did the technology change the world, or did it fail to fulfil its potential? How is it impacting lives today, and where is it headed?