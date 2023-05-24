Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
US Meddling in Thai Elections + NATO-Ukraine Actions Vindicate Russian Fears
89 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 20 hours ago |
Shop now

I discuss with Garland Nixon the results of recent elections in Thailand heavily influenced by US meddling and the impact it will have on US-Chinese tensions.

We also discuss Ukraine's growing ties with NATO and how it justifies Russian fears of NATO encroachment all along its borders.

▪️Follow Garland on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/GarlandNixon
▪️Follow Garland on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/@garlandn/featured
▪️Dr. Leon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DrWLeon

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235

Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored  - The New Atlas

Keywords
the new atlasus interferencethai electionsnato-ukraine actions

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket