US Meddling in Thai Elections + NATO-Ukraine Actions Vindicate Russian Fears

I discuss with Garland Nixon the results of recent elections in Thailand heavily influenced by US meddling and the impact it will have on US-Chinese tensions.

We also discuss Ukraine's growing ties with NATO and how it justifies Russian fears of NATO encroachment all along its borders.

Mirrored - The New Atlas