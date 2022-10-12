NEWSOM WANTS TO CODIFY BABY MURDER INTO CALIFORNIA CONSTITUTION

If you are in this fight on the side of “pro-choice” you understand that the prize for winning that fight is not female healthcare, but the deliberate taking of unborn life. For all of this talk about protecting women, how do you live with selectively showing compassion for one life while advocating for the death of another? Let me simplify this for you; protecting innocent life is not radical or extreme, it is, and will always be the righteous path. The mistake is believing that this fight is solely about the woman when in fact this is a fight for the baby. Those wanting the right to murder babies, like Governor Newsom, want the fight to remain focused on women because they know the reality of dismembering human fetuses is unsellable to the masses. In fact their solution for this is attempting to convince us that it isn’t human ‘YET’ so it isn’t murder, it’s just the disposal of cell clumps that vaguely resemble a humanoid form. They even go so far as to say that life doesn’t start at conception and to that I ask a simple question, “if it isn’t alive then how does it grow?” The truth is, I myself am pro-choice, as I am against rape, but if I believe in the right of a woman’s right to life, liberty and safety - then how can I not believe the same rights apply to the unborn?





https://www.dailywire.com/news/newsom-pushes-ads-telling-californians-to-put-right-to-abortion-in-state-constitution?utm_source=spotim&utm_medium=spotim_recirculation&spot_im_redirect_source=pitc





