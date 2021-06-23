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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1195 - Arthur Bloxham - Arthur is found dead in a Hardee's
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11 views • June 23, 2021
The group was returning from stealing snacks from a convenience store, when they encountered Arthur. Roundtree punched Arthur, before the rest joined in and beat him, with one of the unnamed teenagers kicking him in the head after he fell to the ground. They threw his shoes in the creek and pulled off his pants, dumping the contents on the ground, and splitting the $40 that he had on him.
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