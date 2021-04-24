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France Deserves More Attacks from Their Extorted African Colonies
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40 views • April 24, 2021
14 african countries are obliged by France, through a colonial pact, to put 85% of their foreign reserve into France central bank under French minister of Finance control.They are effectively putting in 500 Billion dollars every year to the French treasury. African leaders who refuse are killed or victim of coup.
forced to use the franc, kill presidents if don’t agree.
When Guinea demanded independence from French colonial rule in 1958, the French unleashed their fury with more than 3,000 leaving the country taking their entire property. In addition, they destroyed anything that couldn't be taken – destroying schools, nurseries, public administration buildings, cars, books, medicine, research institute instruments, tractors were crushed and sabotaged, animals killed and food in warehouses were burned or poisoned. In effect they were sending a message to all other colonies that the consequences for rejecting France would be high.
The main points being that the African countries should deposit their national monetary reserves in the France Central Bank. France has been holding the national reserves of fourteen african countries since 1961: Benin, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Togo, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.
Obligation to ally with France in situation of war or global crisis
Plus the minerals, gold, diamonds, oil, etc., they are pillaging.
Must learn French in schools
France helicopters have NATO emblems on them.
France corrupt elections, putting their puppet in government.
African mercenaries, I knew one.
we need this ww3 to correct all of the greed over the past 300 years. Return borders as it were before Europe's colonial pillaging
You want world peace, this is what needs to happen.
French colonial tax still enforce for Africa
http://www.worldbulletin.net/news/152...
14 African Countries Forced by France to Pay Colonial Tax For the Benefits of Slavery and Colonization
http://www.siliconafrica.com/france-c...
14 countries still pay tax
http://answersafrica.com/countries-su...
France 'collects' Colonial Tax: From 14 African Countries Annually Receives $ 500 Billion
http://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/French_...
http://www.siliconafrica.com/france-c...
The Richie Allen Show: African countries still paying colonial taxes to France
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aP-xE...
Impact Africa January 11, 2015: African Countries Paying French Colonial Tax + Fifty Shades of Green
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YYKn2...
This is How France maintains 14 African countries Under slavery (with English subtitles)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8YT6c...
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://youtu.be/cLwb49IRXS0
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
7,343 views, as of feb 20, 2020
Dec 5, 2015 originally posted
141 likes 50 dislikes
fair use policy applies
forced to use the franc, kill presidents if don’t agree.
When Guinea demanded independence from French colonial rule in 1958, the French unleashed their fury with more than 3,000 leaving the country taking their entire property. In addition, they destroyed anything that couldn't be taken – destroying schools, nurseries, public administration buildings, cars, books, medicine, research institute instruments, tractors were crushed and sabotaged, animals killed and food in warehouses were burned or poisoned. In effect they were sending a message to all other colonies that the consequences for rejecting France would be high.
The main points being that the African countries should deposit their national monetary reserves in the France Central Bank. France has been holding the national reserves of fourteen african countries since 1961: Benin, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Togo, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.
Obligation to ally with France in situation of war or global crisis
Plus the minerals, gold, diamonds, oil, etc., they are pillaging.
Must learn French in schools
France helicopters have NATO emblems on them.
France corrupt elections, putting their puppet in government.
African mercenaries, I knew one.
we need this ww3 to correct all of the greed over the past 300 years. Return borders as it were before Europe's colonial pillaging
You want world peace, this is what needs to happen.
French colonial tax still enforce for Africa
http://www.worldbulletin.net/news/152...
14 African Countries Forced by France to Pay Colonial Tax For the Benefits of Slavery and Colonization
http://www.siliconafrica.com/france-c...
14 countries still pay tax
http://answersafrica.com/countries-su...
France 'collects' Colonial Tax: From 14 African Countries Annually Receives $ 500 Billion
http://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/French_...
http://www.siliconafrica.com/france-c...
The Richie Allen Show: African countries still paying colonial taxes to France
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aP-xE...
Impact Africa January 11, 2015: African Countries Paying French Colonial Tax + Fifty Shades of Green
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YYKn2...
This is How France maintains 14 African countries Under slavery (with English subtitles)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8YT6c...
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://youtu.be/cLwb49IRXS0
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
7,343 views, as of feb 20, 2020
Dec 5, 2015 originally posted
141 likes 50 dislikes
fair use policy applies
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