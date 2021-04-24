France Deserves More Attacks from Their Extorted African Colonies

14 african countries are obliged by France, through a colonial pact, to put 85% of their foreign reserve into France central bank under French minister of Finance control.They are effectively putting in 500 Billion dollars every year to the French treasury. African leaders who refuse are killed or victim of coup.forced to use the franc, kill presidents if don’t agree.When Guinea demanded independence from French colonial rule in 1958, the French unleashed their fury with more than 3,000 leaving the country taking their entire property. In addition, they destroyed anything that couldn't be taken – destroying schools, nurseries, public administration buildings, cars, books, medicine, research institute instruments, tractors were crushed and sabotaged, animals killed and food in warehouses were burned or poisoned. In effect they were sending a message to all other colonies that the consequences for rejecting France would be high.The main points being that the African countries should deposit their national monetary reserves in the France Central Bank. France has been holding the national reserves of fourteen african countries since 1961: Benin, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Togo, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.Obligation to ally with France in situation of war or global crisisPlus the minerals, gold, diamonds, oil, etc., they are pillaging.Must learn French in schoolsFrance helicopters have NATO emblems on them.France corrupt elections, putting their puppet in government.African mercenaries, I knew one.we need this ww3 to correct all of the greed over the past 300 years. Return borders as it were before Europe's colonial pillagingYou want world peace, this is what needs to happen.French colonial tax still enforce for Africa14 African Countries Forced by France to Pay Colonial Tax For the Benefits of Slavery and Colonization14 countries still pay taxFrance 'collects' Colonial Tax: From 14 African Countries Annually Receives $ 500 BillionThe Richie Allen Show: African countries still paying colonial taxes to FranceImpact Africa January 11, 2015: African Countries Paying French Colonial Tax + Fifty Shades of GreenThis is How France maintains 14 African countries Under slavery (with English subtitles)subscribe to my other channels,ugetube.com,bit chute,ceflex.orgBrighteon,Please help and donate,dr Meno on FACEBOOKJOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTIONThe Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank RunsThe Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank RunsEUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)7,343 views, as of feb 20, 2020Dec 5, 2015 originally posted141 likes 50 dislikesfair use policy applies