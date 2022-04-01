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3/30/2022 Miles Guo: Don’t overlook the CCP’s actions against the Middle East, Northeast Asia, South Asia, and Taiwan. The CCP is trying to cut off the energy supply of Europe, bring down the US economy, and create a financial crisis