James DeCristofaro | Celebrating the 79.4% Growth and Success Story of TheLawyerJames.com

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Why 96 Percent of Businesses Fail Within 10 Years https://www.inc.com/bill-carmody/why-96-of-businesses-fail-within-10-years.html

Recommended Reading:

The CashFlow Quadrant - https://www.amazon.com/Rich-Dads-CASHFLOW-Quadrant-Financial/dp/1612680054/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1B0N6T35JU7SN&keywords=The+CashFlow+Quadrant&qid=1657738455&sprefix=the+cashflow+quadrant%2Caps%2C96&sr=8-1

Rich Dads Increase Your Financial IQ Get Smarter with Your Money - https://www.amazon.com/Rich-Increase-Financial-Smarter-Money-ebook/dp/B08M3HRM7B/ref=sr_1_2?crid=CA5HLAAMH0CP&keywords=increase+your+financial+iq&qid=1657738493&sprefix=increase+your+financial+iq%2Caps%2C107&sr=8-2

Rich Dad Poor Dad - https://www.amazon.com/Rich-Poor-Kiyosaki-Robert-second/dp/B00DO8NUIO/ref=sr_1_2?crid=6V0DE9LRVZYL&keywords=rich+dad+poor+dad&qid=1657738528&sprefix=rich+dad+poor+dad%2Caps%2C153&sr=8-2

Improve the Brand

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Optimize Your Google Map

Optimize the Social Media

Anything That Potential Clients Would See

Create a Three-Legged Marketing Stool

Search Engine Optimization

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Mailers

Create a Turn-Key Sales Process

Create Sales Scripts

Create Email Auto-Responders

Create the One Sheet

Create a Pricing Model

Create a Tracking Sheet to Measure Your Success

Create a Hiring, Inspiring, Training and Retaining Top Talent

Create Job Posts

Create a Group Interview Process

Create a Shadow Process

Create an Accounting Process / System to Measure What You Treasure

Create Systems for Everything

Checklists

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