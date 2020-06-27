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Self Seeking Christian Humanist? Here Is Your Sign.
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7 views • June 27, 2020
Humanist philosophy has infiltrated much of the American Church. It has changed the message being preached from the pulpits. It has drawn the hearts of men and women from God and his glory, to selfishness and pride.
It has caused many self-professing Christians to view their own happiness as the highest pursuit and calling of their lives. This is a lie—a deception from the enemy of our souls.
What is humanism? What does God’s word say about it? What does God say is the great purpose of human life? Tune in and open up your Bible as we comb through the scriptures to seek the heart of God.
******
Would you consider partnering with us financially? Please click this link for more information! https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write or donate to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
It has caused many self-professing Christians to view their own happiness as the highest pursuit and calling of their lives. This is a lie—a deception from the enemy of our souls.
What is humanism? What does God’s word say about it? What does God say is the great purpose of human life? Tune in and open up your Bible as we comb through the scriptures to seek the heart of God.
******
Would you consider partnering with us financially? Please click this link for more information! https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write or donate to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
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