X22 REPORT Ep. 3023a - Banks Imploding, The [CB] Prepares Their New System, Countermeasures In Place, Think House

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3023a - March 17, 2023
Banks Imploding, The [CB] Prepares Their New System, Countermeasures In Place, Think House
The people are fighting back against the dictators, the dictators are pushing the GND and Great Reset but the people are rising up. The banking system collapse was put into place to create an event to push the agenda into the [CBDC], without the event they will not be able to force congress into taking the next steps. The House was the target.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
