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Strain Spotting (A Covid Documentary)
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0 view • December 31, 2021
Bill, deeply immersed in the underworld vax scene, tries to clean up and get out despite the allure of substance abuse, and the influence of his drug-addicted friends. In his quest for the ultimate final hit, he unravels a state-sponsored chasing the high scheme, an unimaginable secret agenda is revealed.
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