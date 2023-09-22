WE ARE ENERGY. RECHARGE YOUR BATTERIES BY GOUNDING - CHECK THIS OUT

We are electric beings. Very cool. It works. I do it every day.More videos that you should get a charge out of:

Subscribe to my channel here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jim-crenshaw/

Ego prefers ignorance to knowledge and that is a very dangerous thing. It will kill us.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/U2Zd2HPiW324/





5G and Programming the horde - A look at the zombie🧟‍♂️🧞phenomenon and the Mark Of The Beast

https://www.bitchute.com/video/k5AcdjGwbLEx/

He is not CIA he is an actor in a movie called 'Alien Overlords'. This is the full movie

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RDgCPGmBhBuO/





1958 Encyclopedia Americana - The Firmament Defined

https://www.bitchute.com/video/p3WHYKK8ykMX/

THE LUCIFERIAN CONTRACT (FOR FAME) - Will MAKE YOU LOSE YOUR MIND & SPIRIT

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wlay97dleQCs/





We have all seen the Spinners, Twitcher's and Stretchers but what is causing it? Could it be this?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3qhEGEDkzqpZ/

UK Blade Runner Removes New, Extra Armored ULEZ Depopulation Spy Camera

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cjevMiNQ5qJK/

Former Walmart Worker Blows The Whistle-The fiasco at the border is really about selling children

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y72awRLiHG1o/

The Marburg Zombie Apocalypse to be triggered in October - Real or Fake? You decide.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yxF1PkSTWe43/





Video proof of giants walking among us

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2bnpTL08FBho/

THE OLD WORLD HAD FREE ENERGY

https://www.bitchute.com/video/HaQmdvFgsgkQ/





Sanctuary Cities Transformed into a Living Hell - It's What They Asked For. 🤣🤣🤣

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tl7s0wYCK3eA/

Is this is just someone with a vivid imagination? Or is this truth right in our faces?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ihg3xgyQMVLX/

This is how you take down the offensive spy cameras.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/AzVmwWzfCAaC/

The real Jason Momoa (aka Molesterman) of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Enjoy the show...

https://www.bitchute.com/video/uIQ9BHD0CvWa/





The Android Robotics Conference in China served up some scary stuff in 2023

https://www.bitchute.com/video/rvjelwZDeqgk/





This is strange. A glitch in the matrix? Something is not right with this

https://www.bitchute.com/video/qpGvM2CHungN/





Doctors only get 4 hours of 'training' in vaccines in Med school and the lie of the Tetanus shot

https://www.bitchute.com/video/MUVDC3chl65M/

Jim Breuer on the so called 'Maui Wildfires' BAM!💥🔥

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sUcYkup1EbFG/

A bible from 1813 has some interesting information about our timeline

https://www.bitchute.com/video/KO86ez0Zcyf3/





NASA forgets one of their studio techs is in the background during a live broadcast from the ISS🚀😳

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cz9EZ3raXDxp/

Mannequins being used to portray people dying of Covid in hospitals again - More fear porn

https://www.bitchute.com/video/KONIn5sxAdW9/

BIDEN’S FAMILY ADMITS HE DIED AND WAS REPLACED BY AN ACTOR IN 2019

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2hdFaUavBceK/





The masks used by government and Hollywood are quite advanced and detailed...See?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1aBlhnuwhMU6/

Human Cloning - Real? Fake? I will let you decide

https://www.bitchute.com/video/s5rJYYaAzvEG/





Shared from and subscribe to:

Jim Crenshaw

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NYZMjDr6JOG3/



