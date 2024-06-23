VP62: Infectious Molecular Clone. Humanized Weaponized XMRV

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

The infectious molecular clone called VP62. The humanized weaponized XMRV, created in laboratories in 2005 and 6. When we isolated, purified from humans with disease, XMRVs and published in 2009, undergoing six months of review in the journal Science. It was published, the variants were published. And the Journal said we isolated "An" XMRV. And I, the senior author fought that to the end. The data in the paper shows you proteins not fragments, not genomes, actual translated into viral proteins, showing an antibody immune response. The initial reviewers on that paper said "I'm 95% convinced, show me an immune response." That's an antibody. Never should we have been testing with PCR. So yeah, monkey pox is in every polio shot. In every single shot where viro monkey cells, cell line! Don't say cell, it's a cell line. It's a patentable manufacturing plant. It's a device. Monkey cells don't grow in a laboratory until you change them. Oh, that means they're patentable.

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 08/12/2022

Full episode with Jeff Dornik: https://rumble.com/v1fsqbz-dr-judy-mikovits-the-covid-and-polio-jabs-created-monkeypox.html