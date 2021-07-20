© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BEWARE - DEATH BY VACCINE - NOT BY COVID 19 - Wake up people, or sleep forever!
Follow
3
Share
Report
710 views • July 20, 2021
Why would you do it? So many doctors with a wealth of experience are warning us of the dangers! Now you know, it's your responsibility to share and warn others! Not by your knowledge, but by the experts who are being silenced so that many don't know the truth! We refuse to be Guinea Pigs!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.