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JAIL THE TYRANTS! - Can We SAVE OUR KIDS? - Solutions For Jab Mandates!
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863 views • November 13, 2021
FIND MORE from Christopher Key at https://vaccine-police.com/
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Christopher Key of The Vaccine Police about the most important issue we currently face when it comes to standing up for our humanity... Our children.
Tens of Millions of people if not more are trying to decide how they will be able to protect their children from jab mandates as some mandates in places like California are calling for jabbing kids aged 5 to 12. This is of course absolutely insane and unscientific. We knew it would come to this eventually, but what can we actually do about it when we also risk our kids being seized by the state if we refuse?
Christopher Key has been attacked by medias such as The Washington Post which many would call a badge of honor. He confronts many in the medical care sector as they attempt to jab men, women and of course children. He goes into the power of lawsuits. Now, do lawsuits always work? Absolutely not. So what then?
In this video, we go over the issues on so many peoples' minds. When do we jail these tyrants?
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
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World Alternative Media
2021
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
And visit The Dollar Vigilante's site for articles, videos and investment tips:
https://dollarvigilante.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson talks with Christopher Key of The Vaccine Police about the most important issue we currently face when it comes to standing up for our humanity... Our children.
Tens of Millions of people if not more are trying to decide how they will be able to protect their children from jab mandates as some mandates in places like California are calling for jabbing kids aged 5 to 12. This is of course absolutely insane and unscientific. We knew it would come to this eventually, but what can we actually do about it when we also risk our kids being seized by the state if we refuse?
Christopher Key has been attacked by medias such as The Washington Post which many would call a badge of honor. He confronts many in the medical care sector as they attempt to jab men, women and of course children. He goes into the power of lawsuits. Now, do lawsuits always work? Absolutely not. So what then?
In this video, we go over the issues on so many peoples' minds. When do we jail these tyrants?
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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