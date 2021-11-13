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JAIL THE TYRANTS! - Can We SAVE OUR KIDS? - Solutions For Jab Mandates!
World Alternative Media
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FIND MORE from Christopher Key at https://vaccine-police.com/

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Josh Sigurdson talks with Christopher Key of The Vaccine Police about the most important issue we currently face when it comes to standing up for our humanity... Our children.
Tens of Millions of people if not more are trying to decide how they will be able to protect their children from jab mandates as some mandates in places like California are calling for jabbing kids aged 5 to 12. This is of course absolutely insane and unscientific. We knew it would come to this eventually, but what can we actually do about it when we also risk our kids being seized by the state if we refuse?
Christopher Key has been attacked by medias such as The Washington Post which many would call a badge of honor. He confronts many in the medical care sector as they attempt to jab men, women and of course children. He goes into the power of lawsuits. Now, do lawsuits always work? Absolutely not. So what then?
In this video, we go over the issues on so many peoples' minds. When do we jail these tyrants?

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticssciencevaccinenwoconspiracyfaucimandatevoluntaryismjabcoronaviruscovid19covidwam
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