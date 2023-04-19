Pecans Production, Uses, Health Benefits, and More with Lenny Wells

Pecan pie season is just around the corner! Are you ready?
In this episode, Lenny Wells, professor of horticulture and extension pecan specialist at the University of Georgia, tells you everything you could know about pecans – where they come from, how they’re grown, and what it takes for them to land on your dessert plate.
Tune in to hear the entire conversation and visit https://pecans.uga.edu/ to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3bO8R6q
