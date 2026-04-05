U.S. Delta Force entered the First Ground Combat with the IRGC amid an effort to save a U.S. Pilot

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Middle Eastern sources made a rather shocking statement. According to them, there was a clash in the area of the 'Resvan' settlement. It is reported that Iranian soldiers engaged in battle with a group of American fighters from one of the elite units. Presumably, we are talking about Delta Force. ........................................................................................................................................ ******************************************************
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