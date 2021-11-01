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Words From The Lord: America Under Judgement -WAR Is Upon Your Land, At Your Door - Power Grid & Lights Out! - First Fruits 11/19/21? - The World Spirals Down A Rabbit Hole Of Time &The Bride Is Ready
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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242 views • November 01, 2021
There's a Storm Coming
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aeSBHImmZRo

Judgment Begins - 10/31/2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ZVPag5Vuxs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NCqdUxryiQI

JESUS IS COMING WITH HIS LIGHT TO TRANSFORM THOSE OF FAITH ON 19th NOVEMBER 2021!! BELIEVE & REPENT!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lab_SShIOCE

JESUS IS COMING ON NOVEMBER 19th, 2021! TELL EVERYONE YOU KNOW! MAKE THIS VIDEO GO VIRAL! BELIEVE!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-uZHOxg4aQ

Words of the Lord - A Servants Heart
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWN-NRjvBvA

MAN DISHONORS HIS CREATOR BY DEFILING HIS TEMPLE , SAYS THE LORD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lva5dA50vkA

Warning Dreams: Demonic Predators EVERYWHERE & The Cover Up! Beware Church!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8f1EzFLG-dc

America Under Judgment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s-g0yezzdlo

Power Grids and Lights out/two prophetic dreams.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=luVXRFUvcP4

Mega Tsunami Sweeps over Manhattan – Rosaine Scruff
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/mega-tsunami-sweeps-over-manhattan-rosaine-scruff

While The World Spirals Down A Rabbit Hole Of Time, The Bride Is Ready - Kathy
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/while-the-world-spirals-down-a-rabbit-hole-of-time-the-bride-is-ready-kathy

Time Has Been Accelerated - Lynn Johnson
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/time-has-been-accelerated-lynn-johnson

Calamity, Calamity, Calamity - Sara
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/calamity-calamity-calamity-sara

Rapture Ready Moment (Oct. 29th 2021)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EgQkAHow9Ko

🎃🔴🎃🚨🎃POPE FRANCIS IS COMING TO AN END❗ ST. MALACHY´S PROPHECY HAPPENING NOW❗ ❗ ❗
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hi2nLJre8U
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IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB

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Privacy Policy