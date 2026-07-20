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REAIR | Seizing The Summer with Tyrelle Smith and Adam Shepsky + Faytene's Testimony!
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
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In this inspiring episode with Adam Shepski and Tyrelle Smith we explore how faith-based initiatives are transforming lives from coast to coast. Discover why Canadians are more open than ever to spiritual conversations, and how ministries like 100K Harvest and the Day of Salvation are mobilizing thousands to share hope, freedom, and purpose.


In this episode, you’ll discover:


Real stories of addiction, depression, and emptiness being replaced with freedom found in faith

How over 19 million Canadians still identify as Christian—and why this matters

Simple, practical ways to share your faith with neighbours this summer

Details on nationwide outreach events you can join right now

Encouragement that you don’t have to be an expert to start life-changing conversations


If you’ve ever wondered whether faith still has the power to transform lives in Canada, this conversation will encourage and equip you. Don’t miss it—your story could be the catalyst for someone else’s breakthrough.


Need prayer? Call our free prayer line anytime at 1-866-885-4908.


Watch, share your thoughts in the comments, and join the conversation.


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🔔 If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/newslette...


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#FaithInCanada #GospelOutreach #100KHarvest #DayOfSalvation #ChristianTV #FaithStories


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Privacy Policy