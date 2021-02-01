© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
He was Crypto-Scammed for $150,000! [Matthew Gumke Interview]
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • February 01, 2021
He was scammed for over $150,000 by USI-Tech’s mining scheme in 2017, being scammed for six-figures resulted in a cascade of events culminating in him ending up homeless in a tent in the woods in Scotland (which just sounds soggy to me!)
In this interview he tells the whole story and details the red flags ignored, we also discuss what’s cryptocurrency scams are out there lurking now - what’s the next Bitconnect...
We discuss
3:12 Matt’s entrepreneurial origin story
19:30 The cryptocurrency mining scam
30:06 Going homeless
38:59 How to avoid scams
51:15 Is “digital gold” a scam
59:25 Is XRP a scam?
1:05:12 Jonathan’s dating advice to future-crypto millionaires
All resources mentioned
https://marketplacegold.com/blog/25-matthew-gumke-interview
Stay on the cutting edge of cryptocurrency and digital gold, JOIN our weekly newsletter
https://marketplacegold.com/newsletter
Connect with MarketplaceGOLD
on Facebook
https://fb.me/marketplace.digitalgold
on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketplacegld
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/Marketplace.Gold/
on Medium
https://roselandj.medium.com/marketplace-gold-empowering-commerce-for-the-money-of-the-future-278fe6f836a0
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland/posts/105496869088981957
on Minds
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1190701581012262912?referrer=jroseland
I'm an independent researcher passionate about financial antifragility and economic philosophy, not a licensed financial adviser. This is not financial advice. Please practice skepticism and critical thinking.
In this interview he tells the whole story and details the red flags ignored, we also discuss what’s cryptocurrency scams are out there lurking now - what’s the next Bitconnect...
We discuss
3:12 Matt’s entrepreneurial origin story
19:30 The cryptocurrency mining scam
30:06 Going homeless
38:59 How to avoid scams
51:15 Is “digital gold” a scam
59:25 Is XRP a scam?
1:05:12 Jonathan’s dating advice to future-crypto millionaires
All resources mentioned
https://marketplacegold.com/blog/25-matthew-gumke-interview
Stay on the cutting edge of cryptocurrency and digital gold, JOIN our weekly newsletter
https://marketplacegold.com/newsletter
Connect with MarketplaceGOLD
on Facebook
https://fb.me/marketplace.digitalgold
on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketplacegld
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/Marketplace.Gold/
on Medium
https://roselandj.medium.com/marketplace-gold-empowering-commerce-for-the-money-of-the-future-278fe6f836a0
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland/posts/105496869088981957
on Minds
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1190701581012262912?referrer=jroseland
I'm an independent researcher passionate about financial antifragility and economic philosophy, not a licensed financial adviser. This is not financial advice. Please practice skepticism and critical thinking.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.