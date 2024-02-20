Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MQ-9 Reaper drone shot down
channel image
Greekinsider
84 Subscribers
27 views
Published Yesterday

Yemen's Houthis have just released footage showing the downing of a second U.S. MQ-9 Reaper Drone at the Red Sea. The $32 million American drone was shot down with a $10,000 missile.

https://archive.ph/2ublM



Keywords
dronemissileyemenreaper

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket