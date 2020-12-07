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UNBELIEVABLE COVID UPDATE - Bill Gates Briefs CIA On Vaccination To Change Christian Fundamentalists' Brains!
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676 views • December 07, 2020
Video shows Bill Gats making a presentation to the CIA on how to change Christian fundamentalists "religious gene" to accept the COVID vaccination!
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Posted on You Tube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/Kolt4JC
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Posted on You Tube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/Kolt4JC
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