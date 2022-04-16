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Ukraine Attacks Civilians in Russia
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271 views • April 16, 2022
"Two Ukrainian helicopters invaded Russian airspace and carried out at least six airstrikes on the small village of Klimovo, in the Bryansk region on April 14, according to Russian officials. The attack, which delivered at least six strikes on residential buildings, destroyed houses and left craters in the ground, with at least one bomb still at its impact site. Seven people were injured, with two in serious condition.
Ukrainian officials have not commented on the attack, while investigations by Russian authorities are still ongoing." - RT News
Ukrainian officials have not commented on the attack, while investigations by Russian authorities are still ongoing." - RT News
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