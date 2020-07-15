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Unbelievable! 28 million Americans to become homeless while millions more line up at food banks!
man made survival
man made survival
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562 views • July 15, 2020
On this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we discuss the second wave of panic buying in Australia, California is falling apart as more than 2 million people are waiting for unemployment checks.

A tsunami of evictions could make 28 million Americans homeless this summer.

To top it off, the government of Cuba is telling their people to grow their own food or starve!


Always Ready!

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foodpreppermmssurvivalisttechnologyunemploymentfood newspanic buyingcoronavirus updatesmanmadesurvivalman made survivalstimulus packagecoronavirus conversationsfile for unemploymentstimulus checksstimulus checkcoronavirus unemploymentunemployment benefitsconsumer trendsconsumer behaviourservice industry
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