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Unbelievable! 28 million Americans to become homeless while millions more line up at food banks!
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562 views • July 15, 2020
On this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we discuss the second wave of panic buying in Australia, California is falling apart as more than 2 million people are waiting for unemployment checks.
A tsunami of evictions could make 28 million Americans homeless this summer.
To top it off, the government of Cuba is telling their people to grow their own food or starve!
Always Ready!
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A tsunami of evictions could make 28 million Americans homeless this summer.
To top it off, the government of Cuba is telling their people to grow their own food or starve!
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
Keywords
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