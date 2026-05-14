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Fluorinated Compounds and Other Toxins | Highway to Health Podcast
DrChrisShade
DrChrisShade
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https://drchrisshade.com/removing-toxic-mercury-from-the-body-highway-to-health-podcast/

Jeremy Quinby: Are there any other toxins that you're really concerned about right now? And if you've seen the devil we know documentary about DuPont and Teflon?

Chris Shade, PhD: They are bad. Fluorinated stuff is bad.

Jeremy Quinby: It's on Netflix

Chris Shade, PhD: Chlorinated octanoic acid, like a generation of fluorinated people. So all the halogens produce terrible compounds. You have oil, and then you put light to it, and it burns right. So they want to make all this stuff that didn't burn, they take all the electron density away from it, and they do that by halogenating it. The first things were the chlorinated things, PCB, polychlorinated biphenyls. And those were to be lubricants like oil that would be in high temperature areas and not catch on fire. And they were like, okay, these things work great well, because they don't catch on fire, nothing can actually break them down. So you don't have any microbes that can break it down. You have an oil spill. The microbes will leak the damn thing eventually, you know, you've laid waste to a lot of stuff, but eventually it'll all be consumed. It's just organic matter, polychlorinated stuff, like nothing knows how to eat it. And so this stuff lasts forever, and then it gets in the system and it sticks on the hormone receptors, and it throws all that stuff out of whack. Agent Orange was in that world...

12/16/2020 - #84 Dr. Christopher Shade - Removing Toxic Mercury From The Body | Highway to Health Podcast: https://youtu.be/n16B1eEZrKI?si=gJfVhogrXnPOIkj_

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healthnewsfluoridetruthtoxinchris shadehalogenchristopher shade
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