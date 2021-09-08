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WHO Expert Member Peter Daszak Seen Boasting Of Manipulating Killer Virus In China In 2016
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42 views • September 08, 2021
A video of WHO Expert Member Peter Daszak boasting of manipulating a killer virus in China in 2016 has surfaced, reigniting questions of covid being created in a Chinese lab. This comes even as the lens is on Fauci over funding the Wuhan lab, even as he continues to deny the possibility of a lab origins for the covid virus.
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