© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GovSkul is 1984 on Training Wheels
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • November 23, 2020
GovSkul is 1984 on Training Wheels
The David Knight Show
This report from 2011 shows how government schools have been used to brainwash and indoctrinate our children.
This video examines the similarities between 1984 and our society - in particular the way children are conditioned in the novel and in government schools of today
The David Knight Show
This report from 2011 shows how government schools have been used to brainwash and indoctrinate our children.
This video examines the similarities between 1984 and our society - in particular the way children are conditioned in the novel and in government schools of today
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.