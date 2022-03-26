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Why Doesn't the Church Hold Leaders Accountable Today? Pietism
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34 views • March 26, 2022
My commentary on the 2022 Sh'mini Torah portion.
Other sources cited:
Noise of Thunder Radio with Chris Pinto: http://www.noiseofthunderradio.com/
Defy Tyrants: https://defytyrants.com/
The Destructive Influence of Pietism in American Society
by Pastor Matt Trewhella: http://www.mercyseat.net/pdfs/destructivepietism.pdf
Bible verses covered:
Leviticus 9:1-2, 8-9; 10:1-2
1 Samuel 2:12, 16, 23; 13:13-14; 15
2 Samuel 12
Mark 6:17-18
Amos 7:10-17
Other sources cited:
Noise of Thunder Radio with Chris Pinto: http://www.noiseofthunderradio.com/
Defy Tyrants: https://defytyrants.com/
The Destructive Influence of Pietism in American Society
by Pastor Matt Trewhella: http://www.mercyseat.net/pdfs/destructivepietism.pdf
Bible verses covered:
Leviticus 9:1-2, 8-9; 10:1-2
1 Samuel 2:12, 16, 23; 13:13-14; 15
2 Samuel 12
Mark 6:17-18
Amos 7:10-17
Keywords
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