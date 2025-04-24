Baby Bonuses

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump wants to fill the country with beautiful babies.
He is trying to pump up our birth rates and encourage domestic baby production.
Dems are offended — they want to offshore it just like they did with our factories.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (23 April 2025)