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The Problem Of Not Enough Co2
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184 views • February 07, 2022
The Problem Of Not Enough Co2
https://rumble.com/vu9gug-the-problem-of-not-enough-co2..html
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Last year the cause for these particular headlines was because of the obscene price rise of gas. It threatened farmers due to the impact on nitrogen and then technically all the food industry may have been affected. CF Industries who supply 60% of the UK's Co2 threatened to shut down operations. The UK government stepped in with a financial package but that agreement has come to an end and there is some heavy negotiation going on.
Industry is complicated and a domino affect could easily cause other business to collapse if CF Industries cannot supply or does so with increased costs which are too high. However, has the government built a rod for its own back?
Sources:
******************
Telegraph Article: - https://bit.ly/3s8zOWS
Telegraph Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3g8EBCm
FM Article: - https://bit.ly/3rbF258
GW Article: - https://bit.ly/3uexNLv
TG Article: - https://bit.ly/3reIbku
Cf Europe: - https://www.cfindustries.com/
Kwasi Kwartang Statement: - https://bit.ly/3oeRoHH
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
https://rumble.com/vu9gug-the-problem-of-not-enough-co2..html
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Last year the cause for these particular headlines was because of the obscene price rise of gas. It threatened farmers due to the impact on nitrogen and then technically all the food industry may have been affected. CF Industries who supply 60% of the UK's Co2 threatened to shut down operations. The UK government stepped in with a financial package but that agreement has come to an end and there is some heavy negotiation going on.
Industry is complicated and a domino affect could easily cause other business to collapse if CF Industries cannot supply or does so with increased costs which are too high. However, has the government built a rod for its own back?
Sources:
******************
Telegraph Article: - https://bit.ly/3s8zOWS
Telegraph Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3g8EBCm
FM Article: - https://bit.ly/3rbF258
GW Article: - https://bit.ly/3uexNLv
TG Article: - https://bit.ly/3reIbku
Cf Europe: - https://www.cfindustries.com/
Kwasi Kwartang Statement: - https://bit.ly/3oeRoHH
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
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