Climate Change or Weather Manipulation? 🤔

A few links added for those looking for more information on the topic…



Chemtrails, getting started...



CIA director admits to chemtrails

https://m.youtube.com/watch?fbclid=IwAR04XHDR0XmfaNSzCxXU-wiz8HGVhUuJB7gJUGw7endxOwFcNo2NtnOAMBE&v=WBG81dXgM0Q&feature=youtu.be



Project cloverleaf

https://youtu.be/MCzemkGYtOQ



Chemtrails Killing Americans Exposed By Dr. Blaylock https://youtu.be/BKtDRZl5b5U



Chemtrails... Here’s your proof - UN Webcast

https://youtu.be/L5is16A8pfw



Geoengineering no longer a theory

https://youtu.be/W-HuTLgiT1o



NASA admits to spraying Lithium

https://youtu.be/O0DUoHQrew8



NASA admits to spraying Lithium

https://youtu.be/2LJq7Y_ysb8



NASA Accidentally Shows Evidence of Large-Scale Weather Manipulation In Satellite Photos

http://humansarefree.com/2017/09/nasa-accidentally-shows-evidence-of.html?m=0&sfns=mo



Does this look like a theory to you???

https://www.facebook.com/511780537/posts/10161185951005538?d=n&sfns=mo



Pilots👨🏼‍✈️, Doctors👨🏻‍⚕️ , and Scientists 👨🏽‍🔬 telling the TRUTH

https://youtu.be/FeTaejpg18g



Frankenskies

https://youtu.be/YEj0x7IRca8



What in the world are they spraying

https://documentaryheaven.com/what-in-the-world-are-they-spraying/?fbclid=IwAR3YShxXghq4Sz08Gk7Y4rtPrnz9NyQkISwNub3I5HYeLQW7CEplFu7TKDs



Air Force whistleblower - Chemtrails

https://youtu.be/jHm0XhtDyZA



"This video freaked me out and want to know more about the spider looking things that invade our bodies" 😬

https://youtu.be/1sVFjPbRpII



Spraying nanotechnology

https://youtu.be/cRl8oQNmHJo



Nanorobots inside of you

https://youtu.be/YdjERhTczAs



Nanotubes assemble

https://youtu.be/w1d0Lg6wuvc



Nanoparticles in your food

https://www.smh.com.au/business/companies/nanotechnology-found-in-popular-foods-despite-repeated-denials-by-regulator-20150916-gjnqgj.html?fbclid=IwAR1n08yzcmhSVwkijbvWDPJgvGDkLooYj_dW2DAcmGHZTL9nOTuQTkISBjc



Potential symptoms:

☁️Headache/Migraine

☁️Sinus Pressure

☁️Vertigo

☁️Itching

☁️Skin breakouts

☁️Altered mood

☁️Burning eyes

☁️Drowsiness

☁️Ringing of the ears

☁️Anger

☁️Brain fog

☁️Low energy

☁️Irritation

☁️Sensitively to the sun/light

☁️Nosebleeds

☁️Heightened anxiety



Detoxification on a Cellular Level

Advanced TRS promotes detoxification by attracting, trapping, and removing heavy metals, toxins, and other contaminants from the body. At the cellular level, removing such toxins allows cells to return to their healthy equilibrium and function.

Learn more & to order

https://beautifulhorizons2.coseva.com/advanced-trs/







Help Keep Me Online http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q

paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2

https://venmo.com/u/beautifulhorizons2



