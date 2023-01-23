Create New Account
Climate Change or Weather Manipulation? 🤔
139 views
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
Published 15 hours ago |

A few links added for those looking for more information on the topic…

Chemtrails, getting started...

CIA director admits to chemtrails
https://m.youtube.com/watch?fbclid=IwAR04XHDR0XmfaNSzCxXU-wiz8HGVhUuJB7gJUGw7endxOwFcNo2NtnOAMBE&v=WBG81dXgM0Q&feature=youtu.be

Project cloverleaf
https://youtu.be/MCzemkGYtOQ

Chemtrails Killing Americans Exposed By Dr. Blaylock https://youtu.be/BKtDRZl5b5U

Chemtrails... Here’s your proof - UN Webcast
https://youtu.be/L5is16A8pfw

Geoengineering no longer a theory
https://youtu.be/W-HuTLgiT1o

NASA admits to spraying Lithium
https://youtu.be/O0DUoHQrew8

NASA admits to spraying Lithium
https://youtu.be/2LJq7Y_ysb8

NASA Accidentally Shows Evidence of Large-Scale Weather Manipulation In Satellite Photos
http://humansarefree.com/2017/09/nasa-accidentally-shows-evidence-of.html?m=0&sfns=mo

Does this look like a theory to you???
https://www.facebook.com/511780537/posts/10161185951005538?d=n&sfns=mo

Pilots👨🏼‍✈️, Doctors👨🏻‍⚕️ , and Scientists 👨🏽‍🔬 telling the TRUTH
https://youtu.be/FeTaejpg18g

Frankenskies
https://youtu.be/YEj0x7IRca8

What in the world are they spraying
https://documentaryheaven.com/what-in-the-world-are-they-spraying/?fbclid=IwAR3YShxXghq4Sz08Gk7Y4rtPrnz9NyQkISwNub3I5HYeLQW7CEplFu7TKDs

Air Force whistleblower - Chemtrails
https://youtu.be/jHm0XhtDyZA

"This video freaked me out and want to know more about the spider looking things that invade our bodies" 😬
https://youtu.be/1sVFjPbRpII

Spraying nanotechnology
https://youtu.be/cRl8oQNmHJo

Nanorobots inside of you
https://youtu.be/YdjERhTczAs

Nanotubes assemble
https://youtu.be/w1d0Lg6wuvc

Nanoparticles in your food
https://www.smh.com.au/business/companies/nanotechnology-found-in-popular-foods-despite-repeated-denials-by-regulator-20150916-gjnqgj.html?fbclid=IwAR1n08yzcmhSVwkijbvWDPJgvGDkLooYj_dW2DAcmGHZTL9nOTuQTkISBjc

Potential symptoms:
☁️Headache/Migraine
☁️Sinus Pressure
☁️Vertigo
☁️Itching
☁️Skin breakouts
☁️Altered mood
☁️Burning eyes
☁️Drowsiness
☁️Ringing of the ears
☁️Anger
☁️Brain fog
☁️Low energy
☁️Irritation
☁️Sensitively to the sun/light
☁️Nosebleeds
☁️Heightened anxiety

