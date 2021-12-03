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POS Liar Fauci, Biden A Child Trafficker, Baldwin Didn't Pull Trigger & China Is The Hero?
Aimless News
Aimless News
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Sources used in video:

Biden complicit in child trafficking - https://thetruereporter.com/if-you-thought-afghanistan-was-bad-biden-admin-just-reportedly-made-another-catastrophic-blunder-at-southern-border/

What kind of bullshit is this, Baldwin says he never pulled the trigger - https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-alec-baldwin-says-he-didnt-pull-trigger-halyna-hutchins

What a surprise, china will be the hero - https://www.rt.com/news/541886-china-antibody-covid19-omicron/

Fauci is a POS liar - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/12/01/must-watch-dr-anthony-fauci-busted-cannot-explain-why-the-u-s-banned-travel-from-african-countries-with-zero-cases-of-omicron-variant/?

This is how you know it's all political and not about science or your health - https://twitter.com/FreeBeacon/status/1466123343287832576

Another one drops dead, MSM starting to notice - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/scottish-rugby-player-siobhan-cattigan-dies-suddenly-age-26/

Probably nothing, just a coincidence - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10261605/Sporty-plumber-26-DIES-12-days-getting-Pfizer-Covid-vaccine.html

Daily Mail says it's all just a coincidence - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10244297/Leading-cardiologist-says-cluster-collapses-footballers-likely-coincidence.html?ns_mchannel=rss&;ns_campaign=1490&ito=1490

I keep posting these so you can show the sheep people - https://freewestmedia.com/2021/11/26/at-least-69-athletes-collapse-in-one-month-many-dead/

No conflict of interest here - https://thenationalpulse.com/news/conflict-reuters-chairman-is-pfizer-investor-and-board-member/

The right to peacefully protest - https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1465859143101648896

Rep Donalds don't care what you think - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/byron-donalds-joe-biden-decorum?utm_source=lwc-trending&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=LWC-Trending%202021-11-30

What is really in that monster infrastructure bill - https://www.coreysdigs.com/u-s/a-clearer-breakdown-of-what-this-infrastructure-bill-is-really-funding/

He should send them to the border - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-is-sending-1000-national-guard-troops-to-africa/

DeSantis stands up to the left stream media - https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/11/30/teeth-are-gnashed-after-ron-desantis-goes-there-on-the-waukesha-massacre-n484190

How to mask up and protect yourself properly, sent to me by Dive - https://ugetube.com/watch/X6eQMfA3AETy2Ov&;cl=202989

"Empty Shelves Joe" | Buddy Brown | Truck Sessions - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NCbVg0dYucE



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The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

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