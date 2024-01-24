WEF Prophet Says Humans Have No Rights— They're A Fairy Tale

Alex Jones presents video footage of Yuval Noah Harari denying the existence of God, freedom, human rights, nations, and borders, saying that they have been invented by the human imagination.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.