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LIFE IN CRISIS
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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30 views • August 25, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3666/i-dont-want-to-be-a-pirate-call-in-show-april-26th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3666-i-dont-want-to-be-a-pirate-call-in-show-april-26th-2017#t=0:0

Question: “I am in a relationship with an incredible woman. She is beautiful, intelligent, virtuous, fun and passionate. She embraces her femininity and respects my masculinity. She supports me in all my endeavors, and relishes being a perfect homemaker. The only problem is that she wants to get married and have children. As soon as I realized that this desire wouldn't go away, I told her that she must proceed with our relationship knowing that those things will never happen. It was very hard for her to accept, but she stayed. The only thing she asked in return was that I keep an open mind."

"It's been about a year since that conversation, and my opinion regarding children hasn't changed yet I feel her maternal instinct intensifying. It increasingly manifests itself in conversations and daily affairs, and sometimes I can't help but seriously consider letting her go. She's young, but nevertheless she is still on the clock. I love her enough to not deprive her of what I can now see is her greatest value, which is being a mother one day. How can I clear my thinking so I can make the right decision?”

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