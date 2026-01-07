Courageously Exposing the Gender Lie - Brandon Showalter - Freedom Alive® Ep169

Brandon Showalter has been covering the battle over gender ideology for nine years. And Brandon has received countless messages from parents grieving over the mutilation of their daughters and sons, shattered by this medical scandal. Brandon is a journalist with the Christian Post and shares some of the horrific facts he has uncovered and how Christians can respond.

-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered Jan 4, 2026, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

-----

WATCH MORE: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm