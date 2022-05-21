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India to continue wheat export to countries in need
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185 views • May 21, 2022
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After India announced an export ban on its wheat, a move which G7 countries condemned as ‘irresponsible,’ the country said it will still export wheat to states in the most desperate need. The UN’s food logistics experts, however, are concerned that up to 15% of India’s crops have been wiped out due to the latest abnormal heat waves.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14y33p-india-to-continue-wheat-export-to-countries-in-need.html
After India announced an export ban on its wheat, a move which G7 countries condemned as ‘irresponsible,’ the country said it will still export wheat to states in the most desperate need. The UN’s food logistics experts, however, are concerned that up to 15% of India’s crops have been wiped out due to the latest abnormal heat waves.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14y33p-india-to-continue-wheat-export-to-countries-in-need.html
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