Texas Pulls $8.5 Billion from Larry Fink's BlackRock over ESG Clash - RPW Media

I'm sharing this video from RPW Media, on YouTube.Texas Pulls $8.5B From BlackRock Over ESG Clash BlackRock is in hot water after getting caught pushing their radical WOKE agenda to try and destroy oil companies in Texas through deceptive ESG practices. The state is pulling $8.5 billion from the investment firm to fight back against BlackRock's attempts to undermine their energy industry. In this video, we expose how the investment giant is forcing companies to abandon their business models and profits for far-left environmental and social policies that have nothing to do with responsible investing. Can BlackRock be stopped from pushing their anti-business WOKE agenda on the entire economy? There are more and more states divesting their money from BlackRock because, you know, freedom?

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) is a framework used to assess an organization's business practices and performance on various sustainability and ethical issues.

It also provides a way to measure business risks and opportunities in those areas.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2IGS7k68V3Y&ab_channel=RPWMedia



