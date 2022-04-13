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Time to Get Mooned! Full Moon, Solar Eclipse, and Lunar Eclipse Coming!
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20 views • April 13, 2022
Today we discuss the fears that are plaguing people worldwide with guest speaker, Veteran and Portsmouth Historian Sue Polidyra, We discuss how the colonists dealt with the fear of war and what the Founders of our country would expect of us today. We discuss the Vax fears and ways to move through the crisis many are feeling about the betrayal and deceits of the institutions they relied upon to care for their health and well being.
Be inspired and know that you are not alone.
Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Follow Provocateur Astrology on Bitchute, Brighteon, Youtube, Twitter, Rumble, and Odysee.
#astrology #ingodwetrust #endties
Be inspired and know that you are not alone.
Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Follow Provocateur Astrology on Bitchute, Brighteon, Youtube, Twitter, Rumble, and Odysee.
#astrology #ingodwetrust #endties
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