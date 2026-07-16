In Defence of J.K. Rowling

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For decades, Amnesty International has stood as one of the world's most recognised human rights organisations — a name associated with defending political prisoners, exposing abuses of power and challenging governments accused of violating fundamental freedoms. But not anymore, not after this recently gone woke organisation landed itself at the centre of a very different kind of controversy. This time, the battle is not taking place in a prison cell or under an authoritarian regime. It’s unfolding in the heart of one of the world's oldest democracies, over one of the most contested social issues of the modern era — the question of how societies should balance the inalienable rights of biological women against unhinged transgender zealots.