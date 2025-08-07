© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: Deal To End The Ukraine War Reached! Trump Set To Hold Peace Summit With Putin In Two Days, Russia Says “Offer Is Acceptable!”
------------------------
Pray that your prayers may be sufficient for the events. A world leader… Then two more leaders…👀
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6917-pray-that-your-prayers-may-be-sufficient-for-the-events-a-world-leader-then-two-more-leaders/