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18 to 8 'Kids' vote. Canada now offending, entrapping, scandalizing the little ones.[25.11.2021]
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30 views • November 26, 2021
'We Come For Your Children!' - Proof: https://18to8.ca/#top
Intentional Insanity, that's just what they want. Don't let it steal your peace. Up is now down in this world and these people are going down! All in Gods time, so keep looking up! Peace and grace to you all.
https://18to8.ca/
- Whosoever causes my little ones to stumble it was better they tied a millstone around their necks and threw themselves into the ocean. Over a week ago the sanhedrin started preparing the oil to annoint their Messiah (AC) around the same time Austria announced mandates.. Countdown to the second coming continues. PSALM 91 for protection. God bless everyone in the comment section. And God bless you Keith for revealing what is hidden.
4,271 views Nov 25, 2021
Many Fishers
17.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/SsdKGDmm23A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw
Intentional Insanity, that's just what they want. Don't let it steal your peace. Up is now down in this world and these people are going down! All in Gods time, so keep looking up! Peace and grace to you all.
https://18to8.ca/
- Whosoever causes my little ones to stumble it was better they tied a millstone around their necks and threw themselves into the ocean. Over a week ago the sanhedrin started preparing the oil to annoint their Messiah (AC) around the same time Austria announced mandates.. Countdown to the second coming continues. PSALM 91 for protection. God bless everyone in the comment section. And God bless you Keith for revealing what is hidden.
4,271 views Nov 25, 2021
Many Fishers
17.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/SsdKGDmm23A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw
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