Margaret Anna Alice: Battling the "Cruelites" & Their Bid for Global Domination
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
75 views • 4 weeks ago

Margaret Anna Alice discusses her prolific work as a dissident writer railing against the tyranny of our day. She discusses her writing during the Covid years, which has had an impact far and wide, as well as the many offensives by the "cruelites" and "philanthropaths" against us unwashed masses in their bid for global domination.


Websites

Substack https://margaretannaalice.substack.com

X https://x.com/MargaretAnnaAl1

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@margaretannaaliceTTLG

My Croatian Weekly (Hrvatski Tjednik) Interview https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/my-croatian-weekly-hrvatski-tjednik

A Mostly Peaceful Depopulation https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/a-mostly-peaceful-depopulation

Mistakes Were NOT Made: An Anthem for Justice https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/mistakes-were-not-made-an-anthem

Against Defeatism: The Apocaloptimist Manifesto https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/against-defeatism-the-apocaloptimist


About Margaret Anna Alice

Margaret Anna Alice of the Through the Looking Glass Substack examines propaganda, psychology, philosophy, history, culture, language, literature, film, music, and mass control in her aim to unmask totalitarianism and awaken the sleeping before tyranny triumphs.


