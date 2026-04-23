The Analects by Confucius (20 Minute Summary)

The Analects by Confucius offers timeless wisdom on virtue, learning, and harmonious living. Discover ancient insights for modern life through these fresh distillations of the Master's teachings. Unlock moral clarity and inner peace in a chaotic world.

These 20 summaries capture the essence of each Book of The Analects as if spoken by Confucius himself, distilling profound lessons on benevolence, governance, ritual, and self-cultivation for today's seekers of wisdom.

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Read the summary https://realfreewisdom.substack.com/p/the-analects-by-confucius

View the Authors Speaking https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y3JMO9zpzOk&list=PLqHNJ4Ks3UubS1G967vLfT73x82ZJYmTH&index=9

#Confucius #Analects #AncientWisdom #Virtue #ChinesePhilosophy