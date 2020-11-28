GAVIN NEWSOM (NWO-TARGET) OPEN CASKET VIEWING DECEMBER 1 & 2 AT CALIFORNIA CAPITOL BLDG- EXECUTED FOR TREASON AND BIOWEAPON TERRORISM; FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

During his campaign rallies, President Donald Trump proclaimed, "We got 'em all" or "We have it all!" In the coming weeks -- if not days -- Americans will find out specifically what he means.



Those specifics promise to shake Americans to their core by revealing years of entrenched political corruption reflected in electoral fraud.



Lawyer Sidney Powell is providing a preview. Powell, who apparently had been helping Trump's legal team prepare a case against alleged election fraud, told Howie Carr, a conservative radio host in Boston, on Friday:



"We've got a number of smoking guns -- and we may have to get witness protection for some of them. We have a lot of extremely solid evidence. It's beyond impressive and absolutely terrifying."



Among those smoking guns:



-- Hillary Clinton used fraud to steal California's Democratic Presidential primary four years ago from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. "When people told him about it," Powell said, "instead of exposing it, he sold out."



-- An employee of the Defense Department, in a conference call that included Sanders and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, told government officials how to commit sabotage in their respective offices. "There were a couple of hundred people on that call," Powell said.



-- China, Iran, Serbia and Liechtenstein played key roles in interfering with the Presidential election.



On Saturday night in an interview with Newsmax, Powell mentioned:



-- Each Democratic candidate in Pennsylvania received 35,000 extra votes. "I would be willing to bet it happened everywhere," Powell said.



-- States recalibrated voting machines after deadlines for modification passed.



-- Machines awarded a value of 1.25 for each vote former Vice President Joe Biden received but calculated every Trump vote at only .75. "You can see the reports of fractional numbers for the votes." Powell said.



-- A former Venezuelan military officer who helped develop the machines testified they could be manipulated. "He knew as soon as the machines were turned off in those key states," Powell said, that massive support for Trump "had broken the algorithm that had been programmed. So they had to stop counting and backfill the vote with fraudulent mail-in ballots or whatever means they used."



This same officer, Powell told Fox's Lou Dobbs on Nov. 16, "was personally in briefings when all of this was discussed and planned, beginning with Hugo Chavez, how it was designed there and then saw it happening in this country." (Emphasis added)



Powell -- who filed a lawsuit challenging Georgia's tabulation Wednesday -- continues to receive severe criticism and ridicule, even accusations of lying. But Powell is subject to the same laws against libel and slander as any other American.



If her assertions against Clinton, Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez, for starters, were found to show malicious disregard for the truth, an ensuing conviction would destroy her reputation and career.



"Sidney Powell is a serious lawyer. She is not going to make a false claim. Period," said Larry Johnson, a counter-terrorism specialist who spent four years in the State Department and 22 years devising anti-terrorism exercises for military special operations.



Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani, one if Trump's main attorneys, issued this statement Sunday:



"Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.”



Powell corroborated that release with her own:



"I agree with the campaign's statement that I am not part of the campaign's legal team. I never signed a retainer agreement or sent the President or the campaign a bill for my expenses or fees.



“My intent has always been to expose all the fraud I could find and let the chips fall where they may -- whether it be upon Republicans or Democrats."



Trump's team is filing civil cases. Powell approaches the allegations of electoral fraud as a criminal matter.



"We're pursuing two different theories," Giuliani told Dobbs on Monday night. Trump's team is concentrating on "misconduct of the election by state officials in at least five or six different states" involving "the deprivation of Constitutional rights for the President," Giuliani said.



So how does Powell know what she knows? As she told Dobbs, "I'm going to release the Kraken."



In this case, "Kraken" is not a mythical sea monster but a program the CIA and Defense Department use to get information about the nation's enemies by hacking computers and cellphones.



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