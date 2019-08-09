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Differences between Indicas, Sativas, Ruderalis, and hemp
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53 views • August 09, 2019
In this video we will be talking about the many differences between indica, and sativa cannabis plants. As well as explaining what a Ruderalis cannabis plant is, and what the hemp plant is. Along with this we will go over all the many different uses for all of these different species of cannabis plants.
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