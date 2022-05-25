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Black Mold Spews from J6'rs Sink in DC GITMO
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363 views • May 25, 2022
Secret Video Recordings LEAKED from Inside “The Hole” of DC Gitmo
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: Secret Video Recordings LEAKED from Inside “The Hole” of DC Gitmo — First Footage Ever Released of Cockroach and Mold Infested Cell of J6 Political Prisoner

The first video shows Fellows, excited to be talking to a camera and civilization, collecting what appears to be black mold from the faucet of his sink where his drinking water comes from. He places it in a tiny bag and shows it to the camera:

Fellows was able to get the mold sample to an attorney to send to a lab for testing. Please donate to help Fellow’s legal team test the mold sample at a science laboratory and pursue legal action against DC Gitmo for endangering J6 prisoners. According to experts, mold in drinking water can be deadly.

No outside witnesses, visitors or journalists are allowed to visit the insides of DC Jail where the J6 Political Prisoners are being held. Even United States Legislators have been turned away by the warden. There is no recording allowed at the jail. Therefore, no footage of this type exists in the world that documents the plight of the American Political Prisoners of The Biden Regime.
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prisonpolitical prisonerjan 6secret videofirst footage released
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