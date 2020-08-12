How The Dems Took Out The Trump Economy, 3176

Good evening, I’m still reporting on the coup.This evening, the day of that Jumpin Joe Biden picked his running mate, , Kamala Harris, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota went on Bret Baier’s “Special Report” show on Fox to discuss how smart Jumpin Joe really is, and what a disaster President Donald Trump has been for America.[insert]There you have it, in the last 7 seconds of this clip you see what the coupsters have been working towards since the failure of Trump’s impeachment. Let’s take one more look:[insert]“33% projected annualized reduction in GDP.”I remember asking when Impeachment what the coupsters would try next and stated that to have any chance of beating Trump, they would have to do something to wreck the Trump economy and that was pretty much impossible.Well, I was wrong. Never before in the history of this nation has such a deliberate, coordinated attempt to destroy the American economy. It’s not destroyed, but it has taken a significant hit. And with any other person at the helm, it would have crumbled into a great depression situation.That’s what this shutdown was all about. That’s what masks are really all about. That’s what this unprecedented attack on a reliable, legacy drug has been all about – doing everything they can to keep the American economy in shutdown mode until the Nov. 3 election.Trust me, after the election, the masks will start to disappear and we will be asking each other “what was that term that meant you are supposed to stand 6 feet away from everyone else?”Is COVID-19 a dangerous disease? Sure. About as dangerous as a bad year of the flu, but nothing more.But until the election, it will continue to be played up as the worst pandemic since the Spanish Flu of 1918. That flu infected 500 million people, which, at the time was 1/3 of the world’s population – and killed between 17 and 50 million.Today, global deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic is almost ¾ of a million, but that includes COVID-induced suicides, automobile fatalities and lightning strikes!Oh, and as long as we are on this topic, have you seen the bar graph of COVID-19 deaths in those nations who did not use that infamous legacy drug and those that did. Well, here it is.The red bars are the Case Fatality Rates in percentages of those who caught COVID-19. The first red bar is the UK with a 14% death rate. The tallest red bar is France with a 19% death rate.The red bars are the nations that allowed no use of HCQ.The orange bars are nations that allowed some HCQ use. The third orange bar is the U.S. with about a 5.5% death rate. Lightning has been very prevalent this year.The green bars are those nations which allowed HCQ use – typically over the counter.Trial Site News did a piece this morning on the problems researchers have had in mounting HCQ studies because of all the negative and undeserved publicity by given it by the MSM and the social media giants:“Recently, pro-Hydroxychloroquine groups wore white lab coats and marched in front of the Supreme Court touting the drug as a “cure.” Twitter, Facebook and YouTube banned a video of the group as “it violated their misinformation policies.”As a result, a major multi-center medical study called the HERO study has been hurt. It’s purpose is to recruit front line health care workers to test the efficacy of HCQ for both prevention and treatment of COVID-19.According to today’s Trial Site News report:“… the HERO study, originally hoping for 15,000 [participants] now has 1,165 signed up, despite the U.S. representing the epicenter of the pandemic. Because of the shortages due to the ongoing potentially politically-inspired fear, uncertainty and doubt….”The HERO study is moving along however, and first results are expected in a few weeks. As Trial Site News put it:“… if there ever was some nefarious agenda to terminate hydroxychloroquine, it’s certainly working.”Never before has the fate of an entire economy rested on the suppression of a certain legacy drug for a global pandemic. Why?The reason is becoming crystal clear now. To repeat:[insert Sen. Klobochar’s 7-sec clip]Without a seemingly unstoppable COVID-19 rampage in the U.S., there would be no masks, no lockdowns and a thriving economy with a GDP up 31% instead of contracted by 31%.Today we heard the opening round of what will be a continuing Desperado theme for the remaining 84 days of this presidential election.Will the American people buy it? Only time will tell.I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.