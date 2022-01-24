Dr. Michael Yeadon - The harm caused by Covid vaccines is strategy!The U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) recently published a set of tables showing which Covid 19 vaccine batch has caused adverse event reports and how often. According to ex-Pfizer vice chairman Dr. Michael Yeadon, there can only be calculated intent here, not mishap or even coincidence. Take the time to listen to Yeadon's highly significant assessments, here a 30-minute excerpt.Dr. Michael Yeadon is not alone in his assessment. Now politics, media and public prosecutors are called on to enforce an immediate Covid 19 vaccination stop until the facts and suspicions mentioned are transparent and completely clarified for everyone. But since experience shows that the previously mentioned groups will not get off the ground without massive pressure from the public, it is up to you, dear viewer, to build that pressure. Call your constituency representative(s). Or call on the public prosecutor's office to take action. In the links shown here you will find more information about this. You will also find the links below. Above all: Forward this broadcast to your media-deceived fellow citizens. Take action and build the pressure that will get long overdue changes rolling.Source: