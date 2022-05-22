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BLOOD OF THE ''VAXXINATED'' + ULTRAVIOLET PULSE (LA QUINTA COLUMNA)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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1545 views • May 22, 2022
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(world orders review)
================
BLOOD ANALYSIS OF ''VAXXINATED'' PEOPLE (HAXON AQUILES II MICROSCOPE)
+ ULTRAVIOLET PULSE STIMULATION ! [Glassworks Red Version #02]
(La Quinta Columna / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/arinz4PqnAKR/ [SHARE]
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Marconi Union - Glassworks Red (New Mix)
================
Covid 'Vaccine' Injection, Blood analysis, Haxon Aquiles II Scope
================
Blood Sample of Individual #01 after 146 Days Since Last Cov-ID Injection
Blood Sample of Individual #02 after 08 Days Since Last Cov-ID Injection
Blood Sample of Individual #02 Behavior/Reactions with Applied Ultraviolet Light Pulses
================
https://laquintacolumna.net
https://corona2inspect.net/
================
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
================
OF COURSE THERE IS NO 'VIRUS'. SARSCOV2 WAS A PSYOP, DESIGNED TO DRIVE
THE NAIVE AND EASILY FRIGHTENED... TOWARD THE 'BIO-CHEMICAL-WEAPON INJECTION'.
A NEAR PERFECTLY APPLIED DOG AND SHEEP OPERATION !

"Like the blitzkrieg bombing of Iraqi forces along the Kuwaiti border in 1990, the story of a “novel” coronavirus exploded on the international media scene in late 2019..."

Broudy; Kyrie (2021). Syllogistic Reasoning Demystifies Evidence of COVID-19 Vaccine Constituents
(pdf) https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/32/66

Liu (2021). A Novel Graphene Quantum Dot-Based mRNA Delivery Platform. ChemistryOpen. 2021 Jul;10(7):666-671. @ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33829677/

Yuan (2019). Cellular Toxicity and Immunological Effects of Carbon-based Nanomaterials. Part Fibre Toxicol. 2019 Apr 11;16(1):18. (pdf) https://sci-hub.se/10.1186/s12989-019-0299-z

Kim (2015). Self-assembled Messenger RNA Nanoparticles (mRNA-NPs) for Efficient Gene Expression. Scientific Reports, 5(1) (pdf) https://sci-hub.se/10.1038/srep12737

Kim et al. (2021). Self-assembled mRNA Vaccines
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0169409X20302933
================
IT HASN'T EVEN (REALLY) BEGUN... WAIT TILL THEY SWITCH THE LIGHTS ON !
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RdSR7m6qrEQl/

Genetically Targeted Magnetic Control of the Nervous System
MAGNETO-OPTO-GENETICS https://www.bitchute.com/video/WjputUjj6A9k/

(OPTOGENETICS) VAXXINES, BRAIN HACKS & MAKINGS of the NEW ZOMBIEE
(Is This What's Going On?) https://www.bitchute.com/video/rQ03tn4CYEWy/

GRAPHENE in a DROP OF BLOOD from A 'VACCINATED' PERSON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9KaONVbgDYSe/

Covid GRAPHENE Q DOTS Can PENETRATE the CELL BARRIER & CLEVE 2 DNA
(El Mundo Desconocido) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/

Australian WHISTLEBLOWER SCIENTISTS' (More)
EVIDENCE of NANO-TECH & GRAPHENE Oxide
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5Ax3LMk56LHm/

PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE NANO-SELF-ASSEMBLY INJECT
Dr. Robin Wakeling PhD [NZ] MICROSCOPE ANALYSIS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d3GptnWG1t3a/

Further EVIDENCE of NANOTECH & GRAPHENE Oxide in NZ COV-ID-19 Injects
(Dr. Matt Shelton) https://www.bitchute.com/video/CGqRmAEgOXJN/

PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(tangentopolis / Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/

GRAPHENE Oxide in COVID 'Vaccines' [SPECIAL REPORT]
(LaQuintaColumna / Dr. Pablo Campra) https://www.bitchute.com/video/JpPe8pIrXTKu/

GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECH Confirmed in ARGENTINA Covid VaX
Argentina Research Team https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/

ANALYSIS of COVID VAX VIALS from ARGENTINA
[La QuintaColumna / La Bitácora] https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/

I.D. of MICROTECH in Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm; Sputnik INJECT VIALS https://www.bitchute.com/video/rp5ZyrmMLJQv/

GRAPHENE Oxide MICROTUBES seen under OPTICAL MICROSCOPY
(Dr. Marcelo Dignani) https://www.bitchute.com/video/EnCiTd78KT9b/

GRAPHENE MIND CONTROL NANO In All Covid Injections
(Dr. Rob Verkerk) https://www.bitchute.com/video/9ZnPDF7XgMcn/

IMMENSE HARM from CRYSTALIZING BLOOD CELLS / GRAPHENE POISONING
(Dr. Robert Young) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mk3zxc1tLYio/

CELLULAR GRAPHENE TOXICITY: (CLINAM, 2016)
(Dr. Sandra Vranic) https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6onz4XYVbhb/

(tangentopolis) TROJANTRANSPOCALYPTYCUS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hNa3wIbiCEbs/
================

Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
Keywords
propagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfaremrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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